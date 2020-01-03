Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of JGHAF opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.95.
About Jungheinrich
