Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. 191,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.22 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after acquiring an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,415,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

