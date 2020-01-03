JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.84, approximately 1,130,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 955,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $997.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

