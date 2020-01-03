Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.04. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

