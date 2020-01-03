Jason Joseph Sells 6,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,094,959.50.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 26,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,903. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after buying an additional 639,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 367,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the period.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

