iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.89

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.89 and last traded at $170.50, with a volume of 544076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average of $160.72.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.