iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.92

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.91, with a volume of 3474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

