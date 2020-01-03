iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.92

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.91, with a volume of 3474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.49.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)
iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).
