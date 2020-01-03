iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.48

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5416 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOA)
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
