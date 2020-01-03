iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.48

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5416 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOA)

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

