IOST Reaches Market Cap of $55.05 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. IOST has a market capitalization of $55.05 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, ABCC, Hotbit and OTCBTC. During the last week, IOST has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, CoinZest, IDAX, BitMart, ABCC, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, OKEx, Bitkub, Hotbit, Koinex, DragonEX, Bithumb, Livecoin, Upbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, WazirX, BitMax, DDEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Zebpay and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

