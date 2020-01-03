Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIM remained flat at $$15.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,191. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.