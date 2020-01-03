Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

