Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 4,830 Shares

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Intrexon stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. 1,281,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,124. Intrexon Corp has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

