International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.86 Million

Equities analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce sales of $126.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.92 million and the lowest is $123.49 million. International Seaways reported sales of $100.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $369.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.65 million to $371.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.89 million, with estimates ranging from $423.74 million to $478.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $250,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 244,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

