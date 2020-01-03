Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) versus Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Financial Survey

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Macro and Intercorp Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 3 4 1 0 1.75 Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Banco Macro presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.52%. Intercorp Financial has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Banco Macro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Intercorp Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and Intercorp Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.15 billion 1.13 -$24.89 million $7.82 4.65 Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 3.21 $329.95 million N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Macro.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 24.72% 44.95% 7.61% Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Intercorp Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

