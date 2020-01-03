Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading 5.5% Higher

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.42, 5,382,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,234,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

