Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. 7,389,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,804,548. The firm has a market cap of $260.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.