Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 5,194 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WAT traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,244. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $174.95 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average is $218.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

