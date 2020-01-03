Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,707. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. PROS’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

