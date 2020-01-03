Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,829,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,949,938.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares acquired 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,695.00.

OM opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.48.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.