Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 400,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNFR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

