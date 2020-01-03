Inseego’s (INSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $589.05 million, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.78. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

