Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.51%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,277.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,896,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

