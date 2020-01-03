Independent Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €70.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.69 ($75.22).

KRN opened at €68.05 ($79.13) on Tuesday. Krones has a one year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a one year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

