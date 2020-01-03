Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.35 Million

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to post $52.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.65 million and the lowest is $51.51 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $49.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $204.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $205.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.21 million to $221.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.69 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 222,091 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,038,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 336,533 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 307,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,051. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

