IDEX Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $311.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00185959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.01403019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121246 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.