iDealCash (DEAL) Price Tops $0.0001

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a total market cap of $106,842.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000811 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

