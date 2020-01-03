HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 11.5%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.02, 7,344,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 3,904,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 1.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HUYA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in HUYA by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 41.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

