Huon Aquaculture Group (ASX:HUO) Shares Up 2.6%

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd (ASX:HUO)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.68 ($3.32) and last traded at A$4.68 ($3.32), 645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.56 ($3.23).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.71. The company has a market cap of $408.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

About Huon Aquaculture Group (ASX:HUO)

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, hatches, farms, processes, markets, and sells Atlantic salmon and ocean trout in Australia. It also exports its products internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Dover, Australia. Huon Aquaculture Group Limited is a subsidiary of Surveyors Investments Pty Ltd.

