Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HCFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,472. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

