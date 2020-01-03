Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

HCHDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

