Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $192.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.93 million and the lowest is $189.40 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $737.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.30 million to $743.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $771.46 million, with estimates ranging from $764.72 million to $785.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 619,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,180. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

