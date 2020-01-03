Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

HFWA stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

