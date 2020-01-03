Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €86.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.80 ($102.09).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €90.90 ($105.70) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

