HelloGold (HGT) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $157,094.00 and $71.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

