Heidelberger Druckmaschinen’s (HDD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDD. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €1.28 ($1.48).

HDD opened at €1.19 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of €2.13 ($2.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.17.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

