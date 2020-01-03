Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

