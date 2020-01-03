Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $75.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.49 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $66.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $287.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.48 million to $302.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $340.32 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $355.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.