Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 8,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $1,086,746.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,451 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $115.27. 461,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

