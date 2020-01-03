GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoPro's market share is being threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players like Sony, Xiaomi, Garmin, HTC as well as new entrants, which has led to the increasing commoditization of action cameras. This commoditization hurts GoPro’s premium brand image, and weighs on prices. Moreover, the company reaps majority of its revenues from capture devices and, hence, faces a high product concentration risk. In order to maintain its dominant market share, it continues to spend a significant amount on R&D, which erodes margins. The company is also facing multiple operational obstacles, including product recalls, production delays and missed deadlines. However, GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets such as India and remains focused on scaling its CRM efforts to increase customer base.”

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 90,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $681.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 28.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.