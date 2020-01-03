Golos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $980.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Golos has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a market capitalization of $209,935.00 and $980.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 186,583,776 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

