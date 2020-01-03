Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $72.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $70.41. 10,580,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583,285. The firm has a market cap of $295.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

