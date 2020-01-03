GoldBlocks Trading Down 0.2% This Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bleutrade. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $29,325.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00577972 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001388 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

