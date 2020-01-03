GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

