Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

GILD traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $65.07. 4,443,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,792. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

