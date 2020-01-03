GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.44. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

