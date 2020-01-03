GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

GEAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

