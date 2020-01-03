Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.94

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.02. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the third quarter worth $63,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

