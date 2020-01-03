Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given $12.30 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,656. The stock has a market cap of $244.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

