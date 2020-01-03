Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,550,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 366,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,445. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

