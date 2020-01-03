FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

FORTESCUE METAL/S stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,175. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

